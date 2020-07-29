Beginning Friday, the hours of the Killeen animal shelter on Fridays will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
The change in hours allows staff to conduct customer service training, the release said.
The animal shelter’s operating hours from Monday through Thursday and Saturday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the hours on Sunday are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the release said.
Area residents can adopt animals from the shelter at 3118 Commerce Drive, or they can view the animals online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
Customers are required to wear a mask when coming to the shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.