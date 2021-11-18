COPPERAS COVE — Residents of Copperas Cove have another option for purchasing furniture after Ashley Outlet opened its doors in mid-October and held a grand opening Nov. 6.
Kyle Skinner, manager of the Ashley Outlet in Copperas Cove, said it was the right time to move into the Copperas Cove market.
“It’s an untapped market for the furniture business in general. (Ledger Furniture) obviously just went out of business,” Skinner said. “We were able to kind of move in at an opportune time.”
The store, located at 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd., Suite 700, is occupying the 22,000-square foot storefront once occupied by Bealls.
In the showroom, the store has 19,000 square feet.
Skinner said the store kind of eyed the development going on in Copperas Cove as a motivator for expanding as well.
“You can see they’re kind of developing the area, and there’s a lot of people moving into Copperas Cove from out of state ... and so we want to capture as much of that as we can,” he said.
Skinner’s parents, Ronnie and Sandra, own the Killeen Ashley Homestore locations as well. Ronnie said Wednesday that Ashley Industries wanted to embrace the outlet concept for some new stores.
“Originally, it was supposed to be geared kind of like IKEA, but we’ve kind of evolved it more towards the traditional furniture stores,” the elder Skinner said.
On Wednesday, the Skinners donated $3,000 — a portion of the store’s opening-day proceeds — to the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.