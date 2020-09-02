FORT HOOD — Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV has assumed duties as deputy commanding general for operations of III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood.
Richardson assumes duties from Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who will continue to serve as the III Corps deputy commander for support and will remain at Fort Hood to assist with the reintegration of III Corps as it returns from its mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Richardson made clear what his top priority is as the deputy commander of Fort Hood.
“My number one priority is building cohesive teams,” Richardson said. “Through proactive leadership, we will be able to build these cohesive teams that will be inclusive, and they will live the Army values.”
In the coming weeks, under Richardson’s leadership, III Corps will launch a Fort Hood-wide initiative called Operation Phantom Action.
The initiative will focus on re-training and educating leaders with an emphasis on preventing, instead of reacting, Richardson said in a press conference after a ceremony at the post headquarters.
Richardson assumes duty in the midst of an independent review and a planned Army Regulation 15-6 investigation by Gen. John Murray, commander of Army Futures Command in Austin into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier, whose disappearance and death earlier this year sparked nationwide headlines.
Gen. Michael Garrett, commander of Armed Forces Command, said recent events will not define Fort Hood.
“It’s important to remember that bad things happen to great units, but those bad things don’t define those units,” Garrett said. “And they certainly don’t define the great units here at Fort Hood.”
Richardson said the metrics for determining the success of Operation Phantom Action are still in development, but he said an indication of success will be an increase of reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault, which he said would be an indication of increased trust in the leaders.
Efflandt was previously scheduled to take command of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss.
Efflandt’s transfer to take over the division was originally delayed earlier in August due to the investigation. The Army stated at the time that Efflandt would stay at Fort Hood as Army leaders considered whether there were systemic problems at the base and who should be held accountable.
Garrett said FORSCOM’s decision to keep Efflandt at Fort Hood is not a reflection on him.
“I have not lost — nor has the Army lost — any confidence in Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt,” Garrett said in the press conference.
Garrett said the decision to keep Efflandt at Fort Hood was based on letting the multiple investigations run their course in case something came out from the investigations that the Army would have to call Efflandt back from Fort Bliss.
“There’s plenty of good work for him to do here, and he’ll do that,” Garrett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.