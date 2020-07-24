The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will have a new hangar, thanks to a $1.52 million federal grant.
Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, the ranking member of the Military Construction and Veteran Affairs Subcommittee of the House Committee on Appropriations, announced the grant on Friday.
Carter is the U.S. representative of Texas’ 31st District, which covers most of Killeen, including the airport, and the eastern part of Fort Hood.
Carter’s office said the grant is being awarded through the Airport Incentive Program, according to a news release.
The hangar will be 10,000 square feet, the release said.
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the new hangar is an economic development project to be leased to CSI Aviation, a private aviation company.
