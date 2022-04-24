A new four-story Harker Heights hotel is now getting some color to it.
Workers who are constructing the 88-unit Hampton Inn were seen painting the structure last week.
The new hotel near Carl Levin Park is expected to open sometime later this year. It is on a 22-acre plat of land near 335 E. Knights Way.
The property owner is Sandip Patel of Reva Holding, Ltd.
This upscale hotel is the first one to take shape in several years in Harker Heights. The hotel sits to the south of the private drive between Popeye’s, Whataburger, Discount Tire and Brake King.
