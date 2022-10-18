During a Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday, an official said that the proposed development of a four-plex in north Killeen is “consistent” with the 2022 comprehensive plan.
“That’s a place we need to make things happen,” Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, said. “The intent is really to show that this development is consistent with the comprehensive plan.”
If his rezoning request is approved, Gurunath Vadamudala plans to build a “modern 4-plex” in the North Killeen Revitalization Area. It’s one of several public hearings scheduled for Oct. 25.
“The request is considered an infill project on a vacant lot and will provide for a variety of housing types contributing to diverse neighborhoods,” according to a city staff report. ”This is an example of improving the city’s fiscal health by allowing development in north Killeen, where existing infrastructure is located, to help generate wealth and a sense of community. The request may show how the area can be improved while meeting the needs of the community and may also contribute to quality and affordable housing by increasing the number of units in a smaller lot.”
Vadamudala plans to build the structure on 0.2 acres at 1707 N. 8th St. But his request to rezone the property from business district to multifamily residential district must first be approved by the City Council.
“This request is consistent with the ‘Traditional Neighborhood’ designation of the Future Land Use Map (FLUM),” according to the staff report. “This request supports or furthers the implementation” of several 2022 Comprehensive Plan recommendations, including using place types and complete neighborhoods as building blocks, encouraging incremental evolution of neighborhoods, prioritizing infill and revitalization in north Killeen and diversifying housing types and price points.
In a separate rezoning case, the Brown Revocable Trust is seeking to rezone 515 N. 2nd St. — a 0.43-acre lot, from business district and multifamily residential district to multifamily apartment residential district.
“The applicant intends to renovate the existing structures on the property for residential use,” the staff report shows.
Like the North 8th Street property, this one is in the North Killeen Revitalization Area and meets the same 2022 Comprehensive Plan recommendations.
“The ‘Urban Village’ place type is considered to be one of the most fiscally resilient place types, and in the right proportion, can subsidize low-value development patterns,” according to the staff report. “It is generally intended for the center of activity with active streets, focusing on people, and imperatively highlights walkability for pedestrian over automobiles. The ‘Urban Village’ place type promotes the ... mix of uses including residential uses such as townhouses, small plex (2-6 units), and apartments.”
On Tuesday, Revell called the request “similar” to the North 8th Street proposal.
Before the workshop meeting, the council also had a regular meeting, where it approved several consent agenda items, including:
Resolution authorizing the fiscal year 2023 street maintenance allocation funds.
Resolution authorizing a professional services agreement for the schematic design of the Chaparral Road widening project with Freese and Nichols for $1,485,240.
Resolution authorizing the procurement of fleet vehicles and equipment for $7,826,971.
Adoption of an ordinance amended the number of authorized civil service positions at the Killeen Police Department.
