WACO — The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled the opening of the Farm-to-Market 2410 bridge along Interstate 14 in Harker Heights for Wednesday.
By Wednesday afternoon, the newly constructed FM 2410 westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge will be open to the traveling public, TxDOT said in a news release late Tuesday.
