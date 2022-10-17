Rock and Roll Ice Cream Parlor will soon open a third location Killeen.
Franchise owner Jermain Baptiste says the new location, 2020 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, will offer much of the same menu items including smoothies, rolled ice cream, coffee and frappes along with other desserts and snacks.
“We’re planning to open for business this week with a grand opening to follow the next week,” Baptiste said on Monday.
The original owner of the other two Rock and Roll Ice Cream Parlor locations — in the Killeen Mall and on 4524 S. W.S. Young Drive — is Avon Watson. According to Baptiste, he entered into an agreement with Watson for the new location.
“I’m really looking forward to the grand opening and invite the public to come and enjoy our selections,” Baptiste said.
Menus and party information can be found on the new location’s Facebook page: “Rock and Roll Ice Cream Parlor - West Killeen.”
