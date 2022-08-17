Next Gen Arena 2.JPG

Employee John Perez, far left, tells guests the rules of laser tag in the lobby before the game on Friday.

 Madeline Oden | Herald

A new event center has entered the battlefield.

Next Gen Combat Arena, 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 201, in Killeen, is a new event and entertainment center that offers indoor sports, fun games and events for all ages.

Next Gen Arena 3.JPG

Customers at Next Gen Combat Arenas play bubble ball soccer on Friday.
Next Gen Arena 1.JPG

Next Gen Combat Arenas at 1001 E. Veterans memorial Boulevard offers many fun games and events for residents of all ages.

