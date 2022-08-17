A new event center has entered the battlefield.
Next Gen Combat Arena, 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 201, in Killeen, is a new event and entertainment center that offers indoor sports, fun games and events for all ages.
This family run business offers multiple day passes, monthly memberships and party packages ranging from $250 to $550. The facility offers bubble ball soccer, laser tag, go carts, Nerf wars, combat archery, virtual reality stations and more.
The Benavides family moved to the area from Brownsville in 2010 after Jesus joined the military and was stationed at Fort Hood.
“When we moved here, our kids didn’t really have anything to do here. We would have to drive to Waco or Austin to have fun,” said Owner Laura Benavides,
Her husband, Jesus Benavides, agreed with her statement.
“That is what helped create the idea of making something like this closer to the Killeen area,” said Jesus Benavides.
The event center officially opened its doors on April 12 and will have ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 1 with the Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“Foot traffic has been slower than we wanted but it has been picking up. Our customers have been pushing us out to the community which has really helped,” said Jesus Benavides.
The business currently has eight employees and is accepting applications.
“Before we can hire a person we have to train them. It takes a few weeks to do the training so we train someone then look through applications and train another person,” said Jesus Benavides. “Its not hard, but its more about our customers rather than knowing how to take care of a computer or equipment,” he said.
The center is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To learn more about Next Gen Combat Arena and what they offer, call 254-415-7067 or go to https://nextgencombatarenas.com/
