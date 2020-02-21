A new “soft interview room” has been created at the Killeen Police Department headquarters for sexual assault victims, according to the police department Facebook page.
Tracy Matheson and Kathy Mckibbin from Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission created the new room. KPD said in the post.
A soft room is a room that allows the sexual assault victim to more comfortably discuss the assault. It’s a completely made-over room, using an old interrogation space, turning it into a small, comfortable living room intimate space for the victim, family and detective to talk to each other, according to the Facebook post.
For information on the mission for Project Beloved, go to www.projectbeloved.org.
