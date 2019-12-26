Jeep Dealership

The new addition to the Freedom Jeep Chrysler dealership in Killeen is constructed and getting outside work done as of Tuesday.

 Hunter King | Herald

The new $2.13 million Jeep dealership building across from Freedom Jeep Chrysler in Killeen is standing and outside work is being done now.

The 18,000-square foot Jeep store will include a service and parts center.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

