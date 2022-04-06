There’s some new bling in Harker Heights.
The jewelry store franchise Kendra Scott celebrated the grand opening of a pop-up store in the Market Heights Shopping Center on Friday with the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. The new store is at 201 E. Central Expressway, Suite 502 and sells jewelry, watches and even home goods and beauty products.
Kendra Scott is currently set to be in Market heights for only a year, but may become a permanent storefront if business is successful.
Officials at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce said that the Kendra Scott company often creates pop up stores in various cities to test the market in that area.
Originally based in Austin, Kendra Scott now has multiple locations across the U.S. and recently celebrated 20 years since its founding.
The Harker Heights location is now the only Bell County location. The closest other locations are in Austin and Dallas.
The store also offers online orders with options to pick up items at the store or receive curbside service.
The Market Heights location is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To learn more about Kendra Scott, go to Kendrascott.com or call the Market Heights location at 254-246-4080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.