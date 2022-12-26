Killeen’s newest apartment complex is scheduled to open its doors to tenants this summer.

Station42, previously called Robinson42, at 801 S. W. S. Young Drive, near Conder Park in north Killeen is expected to begin leasing apartments to individuals in the spring of 2023, Samantha DePasquale said via email on behalf of the NRP Group.

Station42

Construction continues at Killeen's newest apartment complex, Station42, located at 801 S. W. S. Young Drive in north Killeen.

