Killeen’s newest apartment complex is scheduled to open its doors to tenants this summer.
Station42, previously called Robinson42, at 801 S. W. S. Young Drive, near Conder Park in north Killeen is expected to begin leasing apartments to individuals in the spring of 2023, Samantha DePasquale said via email on behalf of the NRP Group.
DePasquale said construction is “well underway,” with over a third of the project complete. If construction continues as projected, the entire complex will be complete by the end of 2024.
Unfinished walls were seen standing at the construction site on W.S. Young Drive as of Monday.
Those in need of lower income housing may find a new home at Station42 as 50% of the units will be reserved for residents earning less than 80 percent of the area median income.
Station42 will feature a club room, pool, fitness center, private garages, and a dog park.
NRP’s new development, the 368-unit, mixed-income multifamily project, is in partnership with Killeen’s Public Facility Corporation, comprised of Killeen City Council members, J.P. Morgan and Texas Capital Banks.
Killeen leaders, including former mayor Jose Segarra and council members Nina Cobb and Michael Boyd, officially broke ground on the site in January 2022.
