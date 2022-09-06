LOCAL GOVERNMENT

With no debate, Killeen City Council members following a public hearing on Tuesday set Sept. 13 as the adoption date for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

That will include raising commercial water rates for users inside and outside the city limits. They are billed based on meter size and subsequently per 1,000 gallons.

