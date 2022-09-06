With no debate, Killeen City Council members following a public hearing on Tuesday set Sept. 13 as the adoption date for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
That will include raising commercial water rates for users inside and outside the city limits. They are billed based on meter size and subsequently per 1,000 gallons.
Currently, commercial users must pay $14.02 for 5/8” and 3/4” meters. Under the new ordinance, commercial users would pay $14.95 for those same meters.
But other commercial customers who use 8” meters would pay $160.76, up from $132.80. Additionally, the rate per 1,000 gallons above 2,000 gallons is proposed to increase from $3.50 to $3.75.
For commercial users outside the city limits, the price of meters of all sizes would also increase. Meters in size of 5/8” and 3/4” would be charged a new price of $22.42 —- and increase from $21.03. Users with meters of 8” would see an increase from $199.20 to $212.39. The rate per 1,000 gallons above 2,000 gallons is proposed to increase from $5.25 to $5.60.
The water rate for users outside the city is equal to the regular water rate plus 50%, according to the ordinance.
“In the recent water & sewer five-year rate analysis, it was recommended to implement a phased approach to adjusting the base rate paid on different meter sizes by commercial customers to be in line with the American Water Works Association (AWWA) recommendation,” according to city documents. “The first phase of the adjustment is included in the proposed FY 2023 budget, which is estimated to generate an additional $158,000 in annual revenue. For solid waste, last year’s rate study recommended an (8%) increase for commercial rates for three consecutive years.”
Residential solid waste rates are proposed to remain the same. The ordinance outlines a fee schedule of $16.25 per month for a 32-gallon container; $17.63 for a 64-gallon container; and $19.78 for a 96-gallon container. Those rates are commensurate with those for 2021.
Commercial users are charged based on the size of container and rate of pickup.
“The first year of the recommended increase was approved in FY 2022 and the second year is included in the FY 2023 proposed budget,” according to documents. “The rate adjustment will assist in truck replacement and meeting rising costs associated with the transport of disposal of solid waste. The increase is estimated to generate an additional $581,067 in annual revenue.”
In the water and sewer fund, revenues for fiscal year 2022-23 is just over $45.1 million. In the solid waste fund, that figure is more than $23.3 million. The city’s total budget is about $112 million.
