The Greater Killeen Community Clinic, formerly the Greater Killeen Free Clinic, has a new executive director, and she will be the third executive director in the 26-year history of the clinic.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, 45, who also serves as president of the Killeen Branch NAACP, was hired to the position on June 19, and her first day on the job was July 7.
Driver-Moultrie said that when she thinks of her duties, the name of the clinic says it all.
Of the name change from Free Clinic to Community Clinic, Driver-Moultrie said, “I think ... that speaks volumes, carrying the word ‘community,’ and to have it in the name of your organization,” she said.
Lenna Barr, chairwoman of the board of the clinic, said on Saturday that Driver-Moultrie’s emphasis on the community is what set her apart as a candidate for the position. Barr said several candidates applied and three were interviewed.
“She has the community connections,” Barr said.
Barr said Driver-Moultrie has high energy, is smart and is highly driven.
“Anybody who knows TaNeika knows she’s all in,” she said Saturday.
Prior to taking the position as the director of the clinic, Barr said Driver-Moultrie had worked at First National Bank, for the city of Killeen in community relations and the foundation director at AdventHealth-Central Texas.
Driver-Moultrie said her time at AdventHealth prepared her the most.
“It has truly prepared me for board development, donor relations, grant applications, working well within the community, having the community connection,” Driver-Moultrie said.
She added that it is ironic that now there is a pandemic facing the community.
“Coming from that health care background, to be able to come into this position as the executive director at a community clinic ... my previous position has truly, truly prepared me for such a time as this."
Driver-Moultrie said she began her tenure by speaking to every single member of the staff to find out their “why,” and to see what motivates them to work for the clinic.
“Honestly, not surprising to hear, all of them said ‘because of the patients,’” Driver-Moultrie said.
She said she told the staff that the clinic will be more about the community and in the community.
“I’m one that people shouldn’t still be asking 26 years later, ‘What is it that the Greater Killeen Community Clinic does,’” Driver-Moultrie said.
The clinic, which started in November 1994, offers free medical services and medications to qualifying residents of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The clinic provides four kinds of care — acute care, chronic care, mental health services and well women’s/family planning services.
Driver-Moultrie said she has “hit the ground running.”
She added that she was blessed to be hired by the board, and the clinic has received her well.
“These 13 days have been actually wonderful,” Driver-Moultrie said on Thursday. “It was a very warm welcome from the staff and the volunteers when I arrived on (that) Tuesday morning.”
Driver-Moultrie replaced Jody Nicholas who was hired late last year after the retirement of longtime director Marlene DiLillo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.