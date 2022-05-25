A newly sworn Killeen councilman who was arrested three times in the past, including a felony theft in 2000, told the Herald that he has overcome the mistakes he made as a young man and is looking forward to serving the community.
Ramon Alvarez was sworn in as a Killeen city councilman on May 23. He won the seat by 24 votes over outgoing Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, according to the results of a recount that was conducted at Brown’s request.
Now 43 years old, Alvarez was 21 on Sept. 13, 2000, when he was employed as a teller at a Harker Heights bank.
“Alvarez states that he took $2,000, of the bank’s money, placed it in his pocket and took it home,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Alvarez states that he did not have permission to take this money and knew when he took it that it was wrong.”
On Dec. 21, 2000, Alvarez pleaded guilty to a state jail felony charge of theft of an amount greater than $1,500, but less than $30,000. He was sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court to two years of deferred adjudication probation. After Alvarez successfully completed that probation, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 23, 2002, officially dismissed the charge, according to Bell County court records.
Texas Department of Public Safety records show that Alvarez was arrested once before and once after the theft incident. On Nov. 21, 1998, he was arrested by Killeen police on a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass. Alvarez completed a six-month term of deferred probation and the charge was dismissed.
On June 19, 2002, he was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of supplying alcohol to a minor. On that charge, he completed a year of deferred probation and the charge was dismissed.
‘I held myself accountable’
Much has happened in Alvarez’s life in the 21 years and 8 months since the theft arrest.
“I learned from those mistakes and ever since then I’ve tried to lead a better life,” he said, on Wednesday. “I got married and we’re raising a family and I started a small business. I serve the community in any way that I can. Everybody has made mistakes and I held myself accountable.”
Over the last 15 years, Alvarez has volunteered with Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Keep Killeen Beautiful, the Greater Killeen Free Clinic, and the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, he said. He also has served on the Community Development Advisory Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission. He is a member of the Greater Killeen Young Professionals.
On the “application for a place on the ballot” that all candidates have to fill out, Alvarez checked the box that states: “I have not been finally convicted of a felony.”
“My answer remains the same on that question,” Alvarez said. “I hold a real estate license with the State of Texas and I worked for the City of Killeen for 10 years. I couldn’t do that with a felony conviction.”
After a person completes a term of deferred probation, the charge is dropped and the person does not have a felony conviction on their record.
Alvarez, who was sworn in on Monday at City Hall, said he has not attempted to hide his past.
Social media posts about his criminal past surfaced this week.
“I do wish that if someone had an issue with this, that they would have brought it forward during the campaign and we could have had a forum on criminal backgrounds,” he said. “Now, I’m a duly-elected councilman and I’ve been singled out. Mudslinging is a part of politics, and it’s been what’s kept me out of politics for a long time. I choose to be respectful and courteous.”
