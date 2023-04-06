The fair food that is often associated with the nostalgia of childhood is now available to Killeen residents at a new food truck, which opened in the area about two weeks ago.

Although Shakivia Battle is not particularly fond of funnel cakes, the sweet tooth of her 3-year-old, Zaylen, inspired her to open a SZ Delights Funnel Cake Factory, offering the fried doughy goodness, along with savory smoked sausage dogs.

