The fair food that is often associated with the nostalgia of childhood is now available to Killeen residents at a new food truck, which opened in the area about two weeks ago.
Although Shakivia Battle is not particularly fond of funnel cakes, the sweet tooth of her 3-year-old, Zaylen, inspired her to open a SZ Delights Funnel Cake Factory, offering the fried doughy goodness, along with savory smoked sausage dogs.
After serving in the Army, Battle said her first food-truck experience was pleasant, and the experience paved the way for her current business venture.
“My baby loves sweet stuff, and I was thinking of a way to put together something for kids and for families,” Battle said.
Area residents who have not been to Kick It Food Parks, 4301 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, may want to swing by and try their popular strawberry cheesecake funnel cake, or the Oreo overload funnel cake.
If a savory morsel is what you prefer, the smoked sausage dogs with onions and peppers may hit the spot.
Between 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Battle is in the food truck park selling her delicacies, but she is also available to cater private events, fairs, church events, or parties.
Patrons can either purchase a specific amount of food to serve their guests, or they can pay a travel and labor fee, and their guests can purchase funnel cakes and sausage dogs straight from the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.