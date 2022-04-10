A new preparatory academy based in Killeen will give football players who recently graduated from high school the feel for college life without officially being in college.
Mission Tech Prep, which is about to begin its inaugural season, was founded by Andre Smith, a varsity starting quarterback for Shoemaker High School in 2006 and 2007.
As of Friday, 41 roster spots are still available for the upcoming inaugural season. The preparatory academy will accept recent high school graduates or those two years removed from high school.
The one-year preparatory academy is the intended landing spot for versatile Copperas Cove Bulldawg Bradyn Brooks, who signed his commitment to Mission Tech on Wednesday in front of a group of his peers and alongside five other athletes going elsewhere. Brooks told the Herald on Wednesday that he hopes to use his time at the preparatory academy to get looked at or recruited by the University of Texas.
After graduating from high school, Smith received a scholarship offer from Arkansas State University. From his time there, and from his interactions with student-athletes since, he said most of them feel like they are NCAA Division I-caliber athletes. Division I is the highest tier in the NCAA, which also has Division II and Division III.
Smith explained Friday that not everybody is ready for the rigors of Division I athletics or the academics, which is where a preparatory academy comes in.
“(Division) I is a real monster of its own,” Smith said Friday. “So if you’re not mentally prepared for the Division I atmosphere as far as how the operation goes (and) the expectations, it can eat you up.”
Playing at Division I Arkansas State was a humbling experience, Smith explained.
“(It was) really the first time — even though I traveled a lot being a military brat — first time growing into an adult,” Smith said of going to college approximately 900 miles away from home. “And there’s some things that you’ve got to learn on the go that ... you know, I handled it well sometimes, but sometimes I didn’t.”
Brooks said one of the reasons he picked Mission Tech Prep was because of its proximity to Copperas Cove.
“I was being looked at by a couple of other schools, but Mission Tech was my option mostly because I want to be close to my home, close to my family,” he said. “At first I was going to go to Oklahoma — Oklahoma Baptist University — but it was a little far. I think that at this point in my life, I think I need the comfort of my family.”
What it’s designed for
Mission Tech Prep is designed for athletes who may need more film to get noticed by college scouts — which is why the roster is capped at 53 players — or those who may be on the fringe academically.
Smith explained that while Mission Tech Prep is not a school, it will give its athletes the feel of being in school. Those who need more help academically can take NCAA-approved credit recovery courses or receive SAT/ACT prep through the academy’s partnership with Education Solutions, based out of Alabama. Students can also enroll in classes at Central Texas College as long as they are under 12 credits.
Athletes will room dorm-style (two athletes per bedroom) at the Stone Creek Apartments in Killeen that will be fully furnished with utilities and internet included. Athletes will train at I-Train University on South Fort Hood Street. They will also receive meal prep assistance from PrepStart Lifestyles.
Mission Tech Prep’s $14,500 admission fee goes to cover the services it provides. Smith said a common misconception with preparatory academies is that they are a “money grab,” but he said they simply cost money to provide the services they do. He added that none of the coaches on his staff will receive a paycheck from the academy and are also doing it strictly on a volunteer basis.
The main difference
Smith explained that the big difference between Mission Tech Prep and other post-graduate preparatory academies is that it will offer a full year of admission.
“They’re going to give you that semester, but we’re going to give you that full year to develop,” Smith said. “Because it’s not really realistic for you to get a kid that has no offers to come here and play a season and he’s just automatically going to get crazy offers after that one season.
“Our goal is, we’re still going to give you that one season, but we’re going to bring you back in the spring and then we’ll create you that spring atmosphere of working out, training, going to camps, going to college visits.”
The inaugural season for the Raiders is set to begin Aug. 28 and features 10 games against other preparatory academies or junior varsity teams from NCAA Division III and NAIA schools. The schedule features a trip to Abilene to play the JV team at Hardin-Simmons University and two trips to Belton to play the JV team at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Smith hopes that Mission Tech Prep evolves into a full-blown athletic academy. He said his “five-year plan” is to add track and field, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball to the athletic offerings.
For more information about the academy, go to https://www.missiontechprepacademy.org/
(1) comment
This all sounds very good, but I just can't see it happening...Prep athletic academies are usually for underclass athletes...not for kids who have graduated already. I wish only the best for these players, families, and everyone involved. That's a lot of time and money to invest. I hope this is successful..
