Fantasy Fortress offers exclusive trading cards, plush toys, anime novelties, and various events for the community to participate in Dungeon and Dragons, Magic Gathering, and Pokemon with other fanatics.

Fantasy Fortress is a new gaming store in Killeen that recently opened to the public this summer. Located at 4001 E Stan Schlueter Loop Suite 106, Owner Nolan Cox describes the store as being “all about family friendly fun with card games galore.”

