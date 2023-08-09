Fantasy Fortress is a new gaming store in Killeen that recently opened to the public this summer. Located at 4001 E Stan Schlueter Loop Suite 106, Owner Nolan Cox describes the store as being “all about family friendly fun with card games galore.”
“We had been online sellers for over a year and had an amazing community behind us to where we could open up a store front,” Cox said. “We have be active in the community for a while now. ... To see so many familiar faces and new faces come in has been absolutely amazing.”
The store focuses on plenty of card games such as Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokemon. Cox said they also recently branched out to include Dungeons and Dragons and anime items in the store, as well.
Fantasy Fortress has a unique deal for card collectors who are searching for specific cards called chase cards.
“If you find the chase card in store with us, we will give you $25 store credit just because we want to celebrate with you that you found that card,” Cox said.
Cox said they have big plans for local youth and getting more involved in the community.
“We are a family run operation and we are all about family,” Cox said.
The store also works with a non-profit called Irreverent Warriors that helps veterans come together to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.
Fantasy Fortress is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays.
For more information, call 254-630-1013 or email fantasyfortresslgs@gmail.com. For updates on events and social gatherings, follow Fantasy Fortress’ Facebook page.
254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com
Reporter
