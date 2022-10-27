Rock and Roll Ice Cream Parlor will hold a grand opening at its newest location, 2020 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The rolled ice cream franchise will also offer smoothies, coffee and frappes along with other desserts and snacks.
Menus and party information can be found on the Facebook page: Rock and Roll ice Cream parlor-West Killeen. Owner Jermain Baptiste is looking forward to a good turnout and invites the public to come and enjoy the flavor selections.
