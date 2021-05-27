The grand opening celebration for the brand new Freedom County Jeep dealership in Killeen is scheduled for Saturday.
The new dealership was completed in March but the grand opening was delayed because of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the dealership, 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen.
It will feature contests, door prizes, food trucks, music, ax throwing and more, according to the event post on Facebook.
