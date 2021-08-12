The Killeen City Council gave the tentative thumbs-up on Tuesday to a new neighborhood that will include 446 units including large single-family housing, duplexes and a dog park.
The new development, which would replace the existing Boggs Ranch at 5901 S. Fort Hood St., encompasses just over 128 acres with single-family and duplex housing, along with a publicly accessible dog park that would be controlled by the local home owners association. The rezoning request would cut through the existing business zoned frontage along South Fort Hood Street to allow access to the housing.
The zoning request is the result of a long dialogue with the city, and includes measures that are intended to prevent “cookie-cutter” neighborhoods, such as a minimum lot size of 6,000 square feet for single-family houses zoned as “R-1”, as well as an agreement to abide by certain architectural standards to avoid repetition.
There were, however, a few areas of concern for the Killeen City Council, which gave preliminary approval to the project Tuesday night.
“Traffic is a concern,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said Tuesday. And as members of council echoed their agreement, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown outlined her primary qualms with the development.
The city should conduct a road impact assessment regarding potential increases in the flow of traffic for area, and it must come to an agreement as to who will be required to pay for a stoplight if it is needed, she said.
Killeen Executive Director of Development Services Tony McIlwain answered Brown’s questions by stating that the city will conduct a continuous street impact assessment because the project would consist of multiple phases.
Similarly, Brown mentioned a lack of arterial roadways, which the developers answered by saying, again, that the project would consist of multiple phases and as such would only require a certain amount of initial road development. This also addressed concerns previously levied by council that streets are often built out, only to lead to nowhere once development plans are scrapped.
The first section to be developed is the smaller single-family zoned section across from Omar Drive. This area, zoned “R-1” and “SF-2”, will be accessible through two roadways, providing an arterial roadway into the development through what will be business zoned frontage along South Fort Hood Street.
Due to the nature of the area, however, several concessions had to be made. First, all “R-1” lots will be required to have a minimum yard setback of 5 feet, and homes in lots in section 1 will be required to have a minimum yard setback of 20 feet. According to the Cactus Jack Developments, this is due to the topography of the area. The second concession is that at least five acres of the development must be set aside for drainage.
Overall, council reception was warm, with a motion to approve passing 6-1. Councilman Michael Boyd, who made the motion, said that the development contained some of the hallmarks of a good plan. Councilman Rick Williams agreed, saying “this is a well designed project.”
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King also expressed her gratitude toward the developers for keeping a consistent line of communication with the city and including several key elements of the city’s desire to create stronger, more sustainable neighborhoods.
The projects final endorsement came from former chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission Louie Minor.
“I attended the walkshops, every single one of them,” Minor said. Minor added that the development project included several requests from residents, including shaded paths and street oversight.
Boyd, Williams and Councilman Ken Wilkerson were all approached by the project developers prior to the first public hearing on Aug. 4, although Boyd was the council member to complete a communication disclosure as required by the 2018 approved governing standards review.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was the only vote of disapproval on the project as she said that council should wait until it received a street impact assessment and the completed comprehensive plan before moving to approve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.