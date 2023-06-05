In front of a crowd of about 200 people at the Killeen Senior Center, Pedro Lopez Jr. was sworn in as the new Killeen police chief on Monday.
“Thank you to all of the citizens, first responders, community leaders and friends who have stepped up to welcome me,” Lopez said during the ceremony after he was sworn in by City Judge Kris Krishna.
Lopez, 57, spoke about his experience as a law enforcement officer and his time spent in the U.S. Army, which included a stint at Fort Cavazos.
Bouquets of flowers were presented to his wife from the Killeen Police Employees Association Fraternal Order of Police and from the National Latino Police Officers Association. Lopez is Killeen’s first Hispanic police chief.
There were plenty of local officers and city staff in attendance, as well as former co-workers and associates of Lopez who offered their congratulations and support.
“This is a great day to welcome new leadership in the Killeen Police Department,” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said near the beginning of the afternoon ceremony. She went on to say there had been 20 applicants for the position.
The job became available after former Chief Charles Kimble announced in November he was planning to retire from the city. On a contract basis, Kimble stayed on after January as the interim chief as the city searched for his replacement.
The Killeen City Council on May 2 approved Lopez for the job after he was selected among the finalists by City Manager Kent Cagle.
“You’re coming to a great community that supports the police department,” Cagle said at Monday’s ceremony.
Kimble was also congratulated during Monday’s ceremony, and Lopez and Kimble embraced for a hug just prior to the swearing in.
“You have inherited a great department. When you think about All-American ... this city embodies that,” Kimble said.
After the 45-minute ceremony, Lopez spoke to reporters but did not take any direct questions.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the media members for covering my swearing-in. I am looking forward to working with many of you soon. As I stand before you today as the newly appointed Chief of Police, I wanted to take a few moments to take this opportunity to address you directly,” Lopez said in a prepared statement. “As I step into this role, I am aware of the challenges ahead and the responsibility of leading our police force.”
Lopez joins KPD after his last job as the police chief of Houston ISD. He worked for the Houston Police Department before that.
“My vision for this police department is rooted in reducing crime, community partnership, transparency and accountability,” he said.
Lopez said he plans to “prioritize community engagement by actively seeking input from residents, business owners, and community organizations to understand their concerns and needs. It has been my experience that by fostering open lines of communication, we can work together to address the issues that affect our city and build safer neighborhoods for everyone.”
Lopez continued: “Transparency will be a cornerstone of our approach. We will strive to provide timely and accurate information to the public about our activities, policies, and investigations. I understand the importance of maintaining public trust, and we will be open and forthcoming in our interactions with the media and the community. Accountability is crucial to the success of any police force. We will hold ourselves to the highest professionalism, ethics, and integrity standards. Any misconduct or breach of trust will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.”
On Friday, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the swearing-in ceremony was not open to the public. However, after the Herald asked her why the event was not open to the public, KPD then announced on its Facebook page that the event would be open to the public. KPD has said not explained why it initially said the event was not open to the public.
