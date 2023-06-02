The new Killeen police chief is scheduled to be sworn in Monday afternoon; however, the public is not invited.
Longtime lawman Pedro Lopez Jr. is replacing Charles Kimble, who retired from the position on Jan. 27, although Kimble has been acting as the interim chief since then.
“On Monday, June 5th, we will be swearing-in our new police chief, Pedro Lopez Jr., at the Killeen Senior Center located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop at 1:30 pm,” according to a Friday email from KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
When asked if the event is open to the public, Miramontez replied: “No, it is not.”
When asked, Miramontez did not explain why it is not open to the public. She did say reporters are allowed to go.
“Chief Lopez will be available after the swearing-in for only a brief comment to all reporters present. Unfortunately, he will not be conducting any one-on-one interviews that day,” according to Miramontez’ email sent to media.
She said the swearing in will take place at the senior center because that “venue was selected based on availability.”
Lopez, who was most recently the Houston ISD police chief, has served in law enforcement for 35 years and was a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the U.S. Army, serving from 1984 to 2011 for a total of 27 years with the Army and Army Reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.