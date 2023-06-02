Lopez

The new Killeen PD chief, Pedro Lopez Jr., will be swearing-in on June 5 at the Killeen Senior Center.

 Courtesy Photo

The new Killeen police chief is scheduled to be sworn in Monday afternoon; however, the public is not invited.

Longtime lawman Pedro Lopez Jr. is replacing Charles Kimble, who retired from the position on Jan. 27, although Kimble has been acting as the interim chief since then.

