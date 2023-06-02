Update: KPD on its Facebook page is now saying the public is invited to the event. Police have not explained why they said earlier the public was not invited.
New Killeen police chief to swear-in Monday; public now invited
- STAFF REPORT
(1) comment
Who made this decision and why?
