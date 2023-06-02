Lopez

The new Killeen PD chief, Pedro Lopez Jr., will be swearing-in on June 5 at the Killeen Senior Center.

Update: KPD on its Facebook page is now saying the public is invited to the event. Police have not explained why they said earlier the public was not invited. 

(1) comment

Mbrown4killeen

Who made this decision and why?

Report Add Reply

