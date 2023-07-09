Dr. Jo Ann Fey will take a seat at the table for her first school board meeting as Killeen ISD’s newest Superintendent at 6 p.m. on Tuesday — one day after her first day on the job.
It is by no means the first board meeting for Fey, though, as she has been attending as an observer for over a month.
Fey came from Midlothian ISD with a student enrollment of about 11,000 students, including two high schools. As the 20th district superintendent, Fey, is also the first female superintendent in Killeen ISD history.
Under the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, there are several agreements and corresponding memorandums of understanding with Central Texas College and Temple College, as well as inter-local agreements with the City of Killeen and a resolution recognizing the extracurricular status of the Bell County 4-H organization for the upcoming school year.
Also included in the consent agenda is a request to approve the proposed Internal Plan of Work by Gibson Consultants which includes internal governance audit services and a teacher time-Use evaluation and revisions to board policy on performance appraisals for the evaluations of teachers.
New language was requested by board members to make it clear for new and returning teachers who may be eligible for less-than-annual evaluations under the annual Texas Teacher Evaluation & Support System or T-TESS.
The scope of work trustees will approve is approximately $318,000 for the next fiscal year.
Trustees will once again visit the discussion about employee health insurance for plan year 2024.
In a separate agenda item, trustees may move to approve a 2.25% general pay increase for all employees and the proposed Teacher Placement Schedule for fiscal year 2024.
Additional subjects to be covered during the meeting include an annual review of a professional development plan, revising board policy for medical treatment under wellness and health services, and a Texas Association of School Boards policy manual update.
The evening will also include review of the quarterly investment report and future meetings and agendas.
The meeting will be held in the Administration Building at 200 North W.S. Young Drive at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.