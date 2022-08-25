The sign for the new KPOT, 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is now visible and construction appeared to by continuing on the building Thursday.
On Aug. 15, the company posted on social media that the Killeen location will be opening soon, but no specific date was provided.
According to the KPOT’s menu, “Hot pot is a Asian cooking method, prepared with a simmering pot of soup stock at the dining table, containing a variety of East Asian foodstuffs and ingredients.”
Dining is limited to two hours. Diners will order from the vast menu and cook their own meats, seafood and vegetables on a circular grill in the center of each table. Each place at the table also has a burner for an Asian soup, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal, a newspaper based in Poughkeepsie, New York.
According to the company website, the company has nine locations open across the United States and is planning to open 66 locations in the U.S., including the Killeen location. The company is planning eight locations in Texas.
KPOT did not respond to questions from the Herald by press time.
In Killeen, KPOT will be at least the fourth restaurant the building has been home to. According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the building was constructed in 1994.
During its almost 20-year history, it has been Pancho’s Mexican Buffet from 1994-2004, Hooters from 2005-2019, Pier 7 from 2020-2022 and now soon to be KPOT.
In 2021, the property was valued at a total of $988,785.
