Hungry patrons of the Killeen area will soon have another option to eat, with a Korean barbecue/all-you-can-eat restaurant slated to move into the building that housed Pier 7 Juicy Seafood and Bar. The Cajun seafood restaurant, which opened in May 2020, closed March 20, according to its Facebook page.
Moving in is KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot Restaurant. The fairly new, yet rapidly-growing, restaurant franchise merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean barbecue flavors.
According to the KPOT’s menu, “Hot pot is a Asian cooking method, prepared with a simmering pot of soup stock at the dining table, containing a variety of East Asian foodstuffs and ingredients.”
Dining is limited to two hours. Diners will order from the vast menu and cook their own meats, seafood and vegetables on a circular grill in the center of each table. Each place at the table also has a burner for an Asian soup, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal, a newspaper based in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Soup bases include Thai Tom Yum, Szechuan spicy or Japanese miso.
KPOT’s menu will feature a variety of thin meats, such as kobe beef or prime brisket; other meats and sides, including Spam, mini sausages and cattle tripe; seafood, including jumbo shrimp, swai fish and squid; soy bean-based dishes; vegetables, including spinach, watercress, pumpkin and bok choy; and noodles. To view the full menu, go to https://thekpot.com/menu/.
It also will feature a full bar and a “nightlife-like” atmosphere, according to the company’s website.
Beginning in 2018 and with six locations across the country, the company is planning several new locations, including the one at 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen. According to the company’s website, 45 additional locations across 18 states are in the works.
The company is planning seven locations in Texas, including one outside of Austin at 5200 Brodie Lane in Sunset Valley.
Building history
In Killeen, KPOT will be the fourth restaurant the building has been home to. According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the building was constructed in 1994.
During its almost 20-year history, it has been Pancho’s Mexican Buffet from 1994-2004, Hooters from 2005-2019, Pier 7 from 2020-2022 and now soon to be KPOT.
In 2021, the property was valued at a total of $988,785.
Though he is not sure how the transaction took place, the operations manager of Hook and Reel — another Cajun seafood restaurant in Killeen — said his understanding is that Hook and Reel currently owns the former Pier 7 building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.