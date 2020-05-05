The Killeen Police Department announced its new assistant police chief on Monday.
Assistant Police Chief Jeff Donohue previously held the rank of commander and has been with the department for 27 years.
Donohue replaces former Assistant Police Chief Margaret Young, whose last day was on April 30. Young spent 30 years with KPD, starting at a 911 dispatcher in 1990. She was the assistant police chief since 2015.
Donohue supervised both the patrol and the SWAT divisions, he told the Herald previously. He has previously spoken at past community forums and town hall meetings on crime as a KPD representative.
Four promotions in the upper ranks also were made on Monday.
Lt. Antonia McDaniel, a 19-year KPD veteran, was promoted to the rank of commander.
Sgt. Juan DeLaCruz, an 11-year KPD veteran, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
Officer Lacy Bobbitt, a 13-year KPD veteran, was promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Officer Harry Mongillo, a 12-year KPD veteran, was promoted to the rank of sergeant.
