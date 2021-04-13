Samuel Guthrie, a Killeen native, has been named the newest crime prevention coordinator at the Killeen Police Department.
Guthrie said Tuesday that his focus will be on community outreach.
“I want to get in touch with the community,” said Guthrie, 32. “I want to see what issues they’re having and try to solve some of those issues.”
Guthrie said he wants there to be a more personal connection between the residents of Killeen and the police department.
“Most of us are members of the community — we’re people, too,” he said. “We have kids that go to the schools, we live in the same neighborhoods they do, and I just want to start making those connections.”
A goal with the community outreach will be to educate the community on issues going on within the city, with an emphasis on focusing on reaching the youth.
Guthrie said he hopes to “change some of the hearts and minds” before they are adults.
Guthrie is a nearly five-year veteran of KPD, having been with the department since July 2016. In December 2016, he graduated with eight others from the department’s police academy. He served as a patrol officer and field training officer before taking a prolonged leave of absence due to medical reasons.
Prior to working with KPD, Guthrie spent nearly two years with the Central Texas College Police Department.
He became interested in law enforcement when he heard a presentation by the instructor of the El Paso Community College police academy toward the end of his seven-year career in the Army.
Guthrie served in the Army from July 2007 to July 2014.
He will succeed Tammy Mosely, the previous KPD crime prevention coordinator, who recently retired.
As the crime prevention coordinator, Guthrie said he is classified as a civilian employee with the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.