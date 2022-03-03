Killeen business owner Robert Kerbow may not be a veteran, but that hasn’t stopped him from exclusively selling veteran-owned brands at a liquor store he opened a couple weeks ago.
Stand Alone Liquor Store, 204 N. Fort Hood St., Suite E, is selling many of the brands being distributed by local distributor Phantom Wholesale Liquors, such as Phantom Label, Justice Label and Scars and Stripes.
Proceeds made from sales of the Phantom Label, soon to be Sgt. Ritter label, go back to Operation Phantom Support, a local nonprofit organization in Killeen that helps veterans.
“It’s not like a normal liquor store that you go to where you have a thousand different things that are in there,” Kerbow said in a phone interview last week. “These are specific types of liquor that are veteran-made and owned.”
Kerbow said that although he is not a veteran, there is a particular reason he wants to support them.
“Dang near everybody in my family has been a veteran, and of course we live here in Killeen, right next to Fort Hood, so it’s been a big part of our community.”
Kerbow, 38, also owns a pest control company and in the past has donated thousands of dollars to Operation Phantom Support, which was founded by CEO John Valentine III.
Valentine also owns Phantom Wholesale Liquor that distributes the veteran-owned liquor brands that Kerbow sells in his store.
Stand Alone Liquor Store is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.