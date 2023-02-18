NOLANVILLE — Five members of the newly formed Bell County Chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association gathered recently at Monarch Park for an afternoon of community service and to observe Tech Founder’s Day that marks the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Texas Tech University.
Chapter President Mike Bowie told the Herald that the chapter was just formed in December of last year. “We created our board of directors in January so the people here at Monarch Park in Nolanville today serve on that board,” said Bowie.
The volunteer effort on Feb. 10 was part of the university’s goal of having staff, faculty, students and alumni contribute to 1 million hours of volunteerism and community service over the course of the year.
Bowie said: “This activity ... was tremendous timing with the forming of the new chapter in addition to having Valencia Ramirez here as the Alumni Community Service Chair and her involvement with the Nolanville Boys and Girls Club. It was a natural thing to become our first opportunity to serve the community which is one of the three main goals for our chapter.”
