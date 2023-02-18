NOLANVILLE — Five members of the newly formed Bell County Chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association gathered recently at Monarch Park for an afternoon of community service and to observe Tech Founder’s Day that marks the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Texas Tech University.

Chapter President Mike Bowie told the Herald that the chapter was just formed in December of last year. “We created our board of directors in January so the people here at Monarch Park in Nolanville today serve on that board,” said Bowie.

