Hope Pregnancy Center in Killeen will open the doors to a new facility in the new year. The new address at 3106 South W.S. Young Drive in Suite A-103 will replace the old location on Florence Road.

“We’re so excited to have a larger facility to work from in order to better serve our clients and their families,” said Karen Wistrand, the executive director, in an email Tuesday.

