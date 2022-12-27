Hope Pregnancy Center in Killeen will open the doors to a new facility in the new year. The new address at 3106 South W.S. Young Drive in Suite A-103 will replace the old location on Florence Road.
“We’re so excited to have a larger facility to work from in order to better serve our clients and their families,” said Karen Wistrand, the executive director, in an email Tuesday.
According to the organization’s website, Hopepc.com, the outreach of the center has grown radically over the last four decades, but the commitment to serve has remained the same: to provide practical support and compassionate care to women and men facing unintended pregnancies.
Hope’s list of services includes pregnancy testing, ultrasound, decision guidance, parenting classes and abortion recovery. Other centers are located in Temple and Copperas Cove.
The center originally opened in 1980 in Temple under a different name. Following a name change to Hope Pregnancy Center, it became affiliated with Care Net National, a Christian pregnancy center resource organization. Hope Pregnancy Center opened its first Killeen center in 1999.
It later moved to a location on Florence Road, and starting Monday will be opened at the new location.
“We’ve been able to help thousands of women and men navigate unplanned pregnancy with decision guidance, free services, and parenting support through free baby items and parenting education classes,” according to Hope’s website. “It’s our calling to provide compassionate care, practical help and accurate information to those facing unplanned pregnancies or past abortions.”
All services are free and confidential.
“We serve clients regardless of age, race, religion, immigration status, or sexual orientation. As a community-funded 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, we never financially benefit from your decision and can discuss your options with no pressure. While we provide information on all your options and procedures, we do not refer or perform pregnancy terminations,” according to the website.
