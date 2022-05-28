A new local mental health group called Mental Health Peer Alliance Central Texas has popped up in Killeen.
Known as MHPA Central Texas, the group’s mission is “to foster authentic friendships and increased mental wellness in ourselves and our communities through judgement-free social activities,” according to group founder Lorelai Mariah Tariske.
The idea to start this organization came from Tariske’s time in Okinawa, Japan, while her husband was stationed there.
“It’s a really small island and so with a lot of people who move there with the military feel really isolated especially if they don’t know anyone and they are an ocean away from their friends and family.” Tariske said.
A friend at the Okinawa base created the first MHPA and Tariske helped with organization whenever she could.
“It defiantly served a need over there with combating the isolation and depression. I saw that need here and I wanted to start the group up again to service that need.”
The group has already held four events in May despite only just starting in April.
These events were Therapeutic Thursdays, Tots in Tow and the Seed and Plant Swap. The group plans to do at least two Tots in Tow and two Therapeutic Thursdays each month.
“These social activities are centered around what is suggested by the science of psychology and mental well-being,” Tariske said. “For example, Tots in Tow is for families or stay-at-home parents with really young kids who feel trapped inside their home. Its a good way to get out of the house and make friends especially if they are new to the area.”
The group is currently seeking to become a nonprofit organization that can be extended to military communities across the United States. The Japan location will act as an international sister location for the group.
“The plan is to try to expand to military areas where we see this problem to help the communities that are struggling,” Tariske said.
To learn more about the MHPA and upcoming events, join the Mental Health Peer Alliance’s Facebook group.
