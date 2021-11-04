What had originally started as a kiosk in the Killeen Mall has quickly led to a storefront location.
Gerry Ramstone opened his metaphysical shop by the same name on Aug. 1, five months after opening his kiosk in late March.
He would mostly hold tarot readings at the kiosk and would connect with mall guests on a deeper level.
“I would do these card readings and it just took off. The mall approached me and said they really wanted me to open a store within the mall,” Ramstone said. “I just thought about what I could bring that was different to Killeen and I decided on the metaphysical shop.”
The shop sells crystals, custom crystal jewelry, books, and other spiritual items from local vendors. Ramstone and his employees also offer various tarot readings.
While he has encountered some sceptics, Ramstone said he meets more people who are curious or accepting of the beliefs behind the items.
“People in Killeen are very receptive to this new era of spirituality because you’re in a military base with people from everywhere with all religions, beliefs, etc,” Ramstone said. “I’m not selling a product. I’m doing what I love to do, and that is to talk to people and connect with people on a spiritual level while giving them advice.”
The store is also home to the Mystical Art Gallery, where art and jewelry by another vendor in the mall is currently displayed. The store also hosts acoustic guitar concerts every Monday from 5 p.m. to closing.
“I am very into local talent and harboring that sense of community,” Ramstone said.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is currently hiring.
To apply, Remstone asked that people bring their resumes into the store. He isn’t just looking for new cashiers; Ramstone is also looking for people with a talent.
“I want to have an event each night similar to the guitar concerts. I’m looking for people who play instruments, do card readings, henna artists, etc.”
