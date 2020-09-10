HARKER HEIGHTS — The Central Fire Station in Harker Heights has a new monument highlighting the first responders in the city.
Members of Vision XXI — a local leadership organization that is part of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and includes high school students and adults — funded and planned the project and had an artist create the monument that consists of a firefighter’s axe, boots, helmet and other equipment.
The fundraising for the monument was done through businesses, families and individuals purchasing bricks with their name on it in front of the monument.
Paul Sims, the Harker Heights fire chief, spoke on the monument after the dedication Thursday morning.
“Today we have a monument that the whole community really came together in an effort to bring .. to us here at the city of Harker Heights Fire Department,” Sims said, adding the monument will be forever in place.
