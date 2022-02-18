A new motorcycle repair shop is opening in Killeen next to Al’s Super Center at 699 Rev R.A. Abercrombie Drive. Steel Spoke, which has the same owner as Al’s Super center, will officially open on Monday but will have a grand opening Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The grand opening will be from noon to 5 p.m. and have live music and free barbecue while supplies last.
Steel Spoke will focus mainly on Harley-Davidson motorcycles for now but they hope to expand to other motorcycle brands once they hire more technicians. The current staff is mostly local veterans and are all professionally certified to work on and repair Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
“It’s a way of life for us. We are Harley guys and vets, so we just want to put back into the community the quality work that people cant get anymore.” Owner Gene Mayo said.
The shop will be able to make repairs, perform oil changes, after market installations, and tires replacements.
“Our main focus right now is this community. The closest Harley-Davidson shop is in Temple and other local shops don’t have Harley-Davidson certified mechanics.” said Manager Joshua Crowell. “It’s more than a job for us. Its what we love to do and we just made it into our jobs.”
The shop’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To learn more about Steel Spoke, call 254-432-6767 or go to https://steelspokecycles.com.
