A new Killen-area nonprofit, iHelp Centre, recently held a fundraiser selling tickets to give away two Thanksgiving baskets for two families just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Winners of the baskets were Sheila Seals and Nett Reese.
“We were honored and thankful to give back, thanks to all who gave to make this happen,” said Laticia Scott-Suesberry, founder and president of iHelp Centre, which was formed earlier this year to help those in need.
“We are honored and dedicated to serve Bell and Coryell County,” she said in a release to the Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.