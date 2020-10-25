Four nurses recently completed a 12-week residency program at AdventHealth and were honored with a graduation ceremony and reception on Friday.
The graduates were recognized individually and received a certificate and an official registered nurse employee badge as symbols of their completion of the program, according to a news release.
“The residency program is a 12-week program in which nurses who have just graduated with their RN degree can receive further training in the specialty field of their choosing – such as ER, Labor and Delivery, Cardiac Care Unit, etc,” said Erin Riley, PR and Marketing Manager for AdventHealth Central Texas in a news release. “Following the completion of the program, students will receive ongoing mentoring and career mapping to help them be successful in their chosen nursing field.”
The nurses completed over 400 hours of specialty course work and training.
The nurses who were honored at the ceremony were Nicole Matias, Jamie Bennett, Alejandra Mullins Sandra Noel Valeria Camacho Medina and Francine Williams, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.