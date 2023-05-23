COPPERAS COVE — Two friends — both from Panama — are ready to serve the residents of Central Texas, having recently opened A Better Nutrition, 1306 Georgetown Road, Suite 100.
With the new shop, Iris Bess and Teresa Perdomo will serve made-to-order food and beverages such as fruit smoothies, energy teas, protein waffles and doughnuts, and salads.
The two business partners both have backgrounds in the medical field.
“It goes together — medical and the health of people,” Bess said Tuesday. “We kind of like that because we can help other people who need it.”
Having previously been introduced to a popular drink on the market, Bess said the two decided to open their own store, which also gives them some freedom.
“We have more opportunity,” Perdomo said. “We are more flexible; we can do more personal things that we like.”
A Better Nutrition will celebrate is grand-opening at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The store will be closed Sundays.
