During a recent visit to Counseling Solutions on Thursday, dozens of professionals, families and members of the public were welcomed to a 10-acre sanctuary for an open house event. The complex includes three main buildings located on the rolling landscape at 14138 Hwy. 195. There is the Counseling Clinic, the Restoration House and the Dazona-Life and Learning Center. Each fulfills a specific purpose in helping participants with specific needs a chance at healing.
“Trauma creates change you don’t choose. Healing is about creating change you do choose,” Michelle Rosenthal, Trauma Recovery Specialist and Mental Health Advocate, said.
The mission at Counseling Solutions is to help people create the change they choose, according to therapists sitting around a large conference table during the event. Via Zoom, guests were able to tune in to watch and listen as questions were answered and information was plentiful.
Dr. Shyra Jones, who earned her doctorate in psychology from the University of Arizona Global Campus, is a licensed professional counselor with a masters in rehabilitation counseling and a B.A. in psychology from Stephen F. Austin State University. Jones spoke with visitors about the variety of services available which include individual, couples, and group counseling for issues like trauma, PTSD, grief, addiction, depression, anxiety and stress.
“We have many great therapists available and our method is unique in that we offer an intensive outpatient program for trauma recovery. This program is ideal for individuals who need intense therapy but are unable to commit to inpatient treatment,” Jones said.
That’s where the Restoration House comes in. Director Thaddeus Henderson and others have worked to create a comfortable atmosphere with amenities like a kitchen and individual therapy rooms. He conducted tours of the building where he and other therapists offer an intensive outpatient program for overcoming and healing from addiction.
“Groups are limited to 10 participants, some are smaller,” Henderson said. In another program, participants receive assistance individually, such as couples or families and children.
The third building is an adult day center to assist those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Dazona’s Director Connie Wheeler and others have created a space for learning life skills. There are rooms put together with a variety of materials, art and visual aides used to help participants navigate daily routines like counting and identifying money, social and ethical skills like grocery shopping, doing laundry and even making up a bed and housecleaning tips. There are rooms for math, science and geography, a kitchen, and a pantry. Colorful murals and participant art is proudly displayed throughout the complex. There are places for exercise and spaces for arts and craft projects. Outside, there is a garden and planting areas to learn about growing fruits and vegetables.
“We want to meet people where they are,” Counseling Solutions Founder Debbie Mabray said. Mabray has been in private practice since 2004 in the Killeen area. She is the founder of Counseling Solutions, DaZona Life and Learning Center, and Special Scents Aromatherapy.
Together, these individuals make up a clinical and therapeutic team of licensed professionals with a dedication to client-based counseling. More information is available on their website at counselingsolutionskilleentx.net or by calling 254-519-1144.
