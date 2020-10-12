Beginning Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation and its contractors will begin its third and final phase of the Interstate 14 expansion project from Harker Heights to Belton. The last phase will span from Farm to Market 2410 in west Belton to Interstate 35, according to a news release.
The last phase, and the entire project, is scheduled to be complete in 2023, weather permitting.
Currently, crews are working on the second phase of the I-14 expansion project, which spans from Indian Trail in Harker Heights to Farm to Market 2410 in Belton. The second phase is scheduled to be complete in late 2021, according to the release.
The third and final phase is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to expand I-14 from four to six lanes by adding a third lane in each direction of the highway.
The 5.2-mile long project will cost approximately $39.5 million, and is being undertaken by James Construction, according to the release.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions while driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.
