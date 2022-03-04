A new Domino’s is now open inside Walmart in Killeen, located at 1400 Lowes Blvd. It replaced the McDonalds that was previously inside Walmart.
“We are dedicated to the Killeen-Fort Hood area and are excited to get to know the residents and the regular Walmart shoppers,” said Michael Cunningham, Bell County Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope the community will give us a try as we are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology.”
Domino’s offers contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s “Carside Delivery” to those who prefer it. The Carside Delivery gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while an employee delivers their order to them, according to the company.
The new location is also looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.
“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce — and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer that often turn into careers,” Cunningham said. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great company. Many people do not know this, but more than 95% of Domino’s franchise owners started as delivery drivers or pizza makers. There’s tremendous opportunity to work your way up the ladder. There is also strong tip earning potential for delivery drivers, not to mention flexible shift scheduling — making it easy to balance your life outside of work.”
The starting pay is $9.00 for pizza makers and customer service reps, $7.50 plus tips for drivers, and $10.00 for assistant managers.
Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com.
To place an order from Domino’s in Killeen, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 254-526-4444.
With the new location inside Walmart, there are now four Domino’s locations in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.