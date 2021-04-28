Killeen’s $30 million investment in a new water treatment plant at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will soon begin paying off as water officials estimate the plant will be fully operational sometime in June.
The water treatment plant’s estimated June ribbon cutting date was announced at the Bell County Water Improvement District No. 1 workshop and subsequent board meeting Wednesday morning.
The new treatment plant will produce some 17 million gallons of drinkable water per day. The city of Killeen’s $30 million investment in the $60 million plant gives it rights to at least 10 million gallons of water per day from the new plant. The plant was originally slated for opening months ago, but repairs to a large water main deep underground have hampered its completion.
“Right now we have a couple spots where the PVC cannot adequately support the load, so they have to go in and replace with iron pipe,” said WCID-1 board member Sandra Blankenship. “Right now they are working on replacing those parts. Then they will test for pressure and leaks. Then the plant should come online and tested by TCEQ. We should be rolling water to the Cunningham tank soon.”
With urbanization and residential home growth in southern Killeen, water officials are hoping the new water treatment plant at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will be ready to meet the area’s thirsty new developments.
“We will need that resource for the expansion of homes,” Blankenship said of the new water treatment plant. “They will be using that water to continue development.”
On Wednesday, WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett estimated Killeen and Belton will need lots of water in the coming decades.
“Killeen and Belton will need an additional 25 million gallons of per-day capacity in the next 15 years,” Garrett said.
Prior Herald reports over the last few years detail how local Killeen and Bell County residents shook up what was once a relatively obscure, but powerful water control board — winning uncontested board elections to gain seats that dictate Killeen and Bell County’s water future. Until 2018, it had been almost 30 years since anyone had run against someone on what was then WCID-1’s five-member board.
After several investigative pieces by the Herald in recent years, the water board expanded its boarders to include the cities it sells water to, including Belton and Harker Heights. It also expanded the number of board members to seven.
“We have quite a few new board members,” Garrett said on Wednesday.
One of those new board members is Rob Robinson, a former Harker Heights mayor who wanted to join the unpaid WCID-1 board for one reason.
“We are doing it because we want to serve the public,” Robinson said Wednesday.
Robinson sees his position on the board with a long view decades down the road, saying WCID #1 is making large investments in water infrastructure now so future generations will have less trouble getting water in a thirsty, future Lone Star State.
“We aren’t building for tomorrow,” Robinson said. “We are building 20 to 30 years out.”
New budget
WCID-1 unveiled its proposed 2021-2022 budget Wednesday, which revealed rates for wastewater customers will likely need to rise soon. Garrett does not anticipate a rise in drinking water rates for 2021-2022.
“We are recommending a 2 cent per thousand gallon increased wastewater rate and no rate increase in the water rate per thousand gallons,” Garrett told the board on Wednesday.
Next year’s proposed budget is some $2 million more than WCID’s current 2020-2021 budget due in part to a more than 30% increase in the cost of chemicals, a new vacuum truck for the existing Belton Lake treatment plant, preparations for new voting district boundaries to be in place by this time next year for elections in 2022, and ongoing maintenance of water infrastructure. The district’s proposed $13.4 million budget includes the drinking water funding and wastewater funding.
“Repairs and maintenance are a constant part of the existing Belton treatment plant,” Garrett said Wednesday. “Much of the existing plant has been replaced.”
Garrett also announced Wednesday that WCID-1 will likely ask voters to approve more bond dollars this October to replace aging infrastructure at the Belton water treatment plant. Garrett will also be seeking more money to troubleshoot the way it moves water on the northern portion of its main water infrastructure near Belton.
According to the findings of a water transmission analysis done by WCID-1, the area’s water system may fail to deliver contracted water amounts if the district’s northern water main is out of service.
WCID-1’s backup power generation capacity will also likely get a shot in the arm in the wake of Winter Storm Uri. Previously Garrett has shied away from the expense of complete backup power generation at the Belton treatment plant — but lots of frozen water infrastructure due to the storm has the general manager reevaluating the need for redundant power to keep clean water flowing to residents.
“This last storm changed my mind,” Garrett said Wednesday.
Other business
- The WCID-1 board voted to sell 500 acre-feet of water rights to WCID-3.
- The board approved beginning a project with Fort Hood and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replace two clarifiers at the Belton water treatment plant — a project estimated to cost at least $2 million.
- WCID#1 approved its revised lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which includes an appraisal every 10 years instead of every five. The lease is valued at $28,300 per year until at least 2031.
