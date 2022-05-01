Freedom Plasma, a new plasma donation center in the city, is officially open for business.
“Freedom Plasma has opened a new plasma donation center in Killeen — bringing jobs, compensation to donors and adding an estimated $5 million to the local economy,” Melissa Lee with Deveney said in a press release about the new business. “Plasma is in great demand world-wide, and is used to make life-saving medicines for a variety of diseases and chronic medical conditions.”
The new location at 4006 East Stan Schlueter Loop opened April 19th and is currently taking walk-in patients on a first-come, first-served basis. The center is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Freedom Plasma is owned and operated by ImmunoTek Bio Centers, and according to their website their combined experience includes 150 years in the industry, Freedom Plasma and ImmunoTek Bio Centers are positioned to provide the best care and service to enhance the lives of our employees, donors, and patients through plasma collection.
Freedom Plasma offers a clean health care setting with experienced medical staff. Several amenities are listed, such as TVs and free Wi-Fi and financial compensation to donors. More information is available at www.freedomplasma.com.
