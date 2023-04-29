Killeen names police chief selection
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has selected Pedro Lopez Jr. as the city’s next police chief to lead the Killeen Police Department, according to news release last week.
The decision will still need Killeen City Council approval.
According to the release, Lopez has accepted a conditional offer of employment with a start date of June 5. His appointment will be presented to council members during the May 2 City Council Workshop and considered for approval during the May 9 City Council meeting.
Lopez was one of five finalists for city’s top cop job.
Riot breaks out at Killeen middle school
Several students were charged with rioting after a large fight broke out at Gateway Middle School last week, school officials said.
The fight, which happened near the end of the school day on Wednesday, drew a large response of police officers from the Killeen ISD Police Department and the Killeen Police Department.
According to school officials, the riot began with two students shouting at each other and other students getting involved.
Fiery crash kills one, closes highway near Nolanville
An 18-wheeler driver lost his life early last week as the fuel tanker he was operating collided with stopped vehicles and caught fire on westbound Interstate 14 near Nolanville.
The blaze could be seen for miles, and the wreck that shut down the highway for much of the day injured six other people after a “cascade” of accidents led to the fiery crash just after 6 a.m. Monday near the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass.
The accident, which occurred between Paddy Hamilton Road and Simmons Road, shut down traffic for hours. The fuel transport was carrying approximately 8,500 gallons of fuel which caused the fire to ignite ferociously.
KISD board votes to not renew ex-Chaparral principal’s contract
After a 90-minute closed session last week, Killeen ISD board members in attendance voted 6-0 to not renew the contract of embattled former Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown.
Board Vice President Susan Jones was not at the meeting.
Board members offered no comments following the vote.
Before the board went into closed session, about a dozen speakers — mostly co-workers of Brown’s at Chaparral High — took turns at the podium before the board, appealing to trustees on Brown’s behalf.
Brown, who was hired as the first principal of the new campus in 2022, is currently employed by the district but no longer holds the principal’s position at Chaparral.
The Herald reported in February that Brown had allegedly sent inappropriate texts to others during a school activity.
Bell County water board approves higher budget, increased rates
Cities in Central Texas, including Killeen, will be on the hook for higher costs of getting water from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The seven directors of the district’s board voted unanimously last week to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Included in the approval are rate increases for cities and entities that receive water from Bell County WCID-1 from 78 cents per 1,000 gallons to 85 cents per 1,000 gallons for raw water treatment and from $1.06 to $1.14 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated.
The rates are charged to area cities, and not necessarily individual residents. However, area cities could raise rates for residents they provide water services to.
North Fort Cavazos: Google Maps shows new names
The official date Fort Hood will become Fort Cavazos is May 9, and the post is in the process of preparing for the official name change designation.
But the post is not the only organization preparing for the name change. When looking at Google Maps, some areas on North Fort Hood, which is near Gatesville, are already labeled as Fort Cavazos.
This was not, however, done in conjunction with Fort Hood, according to a post spokesman.
