The Killeen Police Department released photos of eight new police officers who recently graduated from the KPD Police Academy.
“Please join us in congratulating our newly sworn Police Officers,” KPD said on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The new Killeen police officers graduated and were sworn in July 30 during a ceremony “surrounded by family and friends,” according to KPD.
A call and email to KPD asking for the names of the new officers was not returned.
According to the most recent “agency demographics” report, dated June 30 on the KPD website, which is part of the Killeen city website, there are 260 sworn police officer positions authorized in KPD, and 23 vacancies.
The Herald also asked KPD what is the size of KPD force with the addition of the new officers, however, the department did not immediately respond.
