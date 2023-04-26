Killeen ISD named Abigail Church as the new principal for Reeces Creek Elementary School this week.
“Abbey has a positive and energetic personality with a passion for all students to succeed,” Iris Felder, KISD’s executive director for elementary schools, said in a news release.
Church is currently assistant principal at Timber Ridge Elementary but has teaching experience in three states and overseas. Church taught special education in Hawaii in the Honolulu Public Schools and for the Department of Defense at a school in Germany. Church also taught first grade in the Knowledge is Power Program in San Antonio, before moving into administration there. She taught special education in Liberty County Public Schools in Hinesville, Georgia, and was an instructional coach in Savannah Public Schools in Georgia.
Church was hired by KISD as an assistant principal in 2021.
Church earned her first degree in music performance at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Virginia. She earned a Master’s in special education at Liberty University in Virginia and a Master’s in teaching, learning and curriculum from Drexel University in Philadelphia.
Sara Watson, the former principal at Reeces, has been named the new executive director for elementary schools at Temple ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.