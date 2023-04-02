COPPERAS COVE — A life’s work as a traveling nurse allowed Copperas Cove resident Bonnie Hammond to put back the money to fulfill her dream of owning a quilt shop. That dream came to life Friday when she opened A Dash of Southern Charm Fabric & Quilting Shop in Copperas Cove.
For Hammond, opening day Friday could not have gone any better.
“It was an amazing day,” she said Saturday, taking a brief break in the office of her shop. “When we opened the doors, they were here ... it was a full house.”
Being on the go from the moment the store opened, Hammond said there were more than 300 transactions at the purchase counter on the first day, an average of 37.5 per hour.
“We’re doing a really good thing, I think, for the community,” Hammond said. “Everybody here says, ‘We’re so glad you’re here.’”
Hammond said quilt shops like hers are few and far between.
Current and former members of quilting guilds in Central Texas ventured out to Hammond’s humble shop Saturday morning.
“It’s nice for this part of the world to have a nice quilt shop,” said Elizabeth Goodrich, who lives in Georgetown with her husband, Robert.
Though she lives a bit further away, Goodrich said she believes the shop will be well received by Coryell and Lampasas county residents.
“I think people that live in this county are happy to have some place to buy quilting supplies,” she said.
Goodrich laughed when she said she will go to any quilt shop within an hour from Georgetown.
A big draw for Ruth Gerig was the quality of the fabric Hammond’s shop carried.
“What I really like in fabric stores is going around and feeling the fabric,” the Bartlett resident said as she waited to pay for her items.
Gerig and Hammond quipped that it is not the same purchasing fabric online that one can’t feel before they buy it.
For Gerig, the shop in Copperas Cove is cheery.
“It’s open and bright and cheery,” she said.
Hammond’s shop carries quilting supplies such as fabric, thread, needles, pin cushions and sewing kits.
The shop, 818 Twin Mountain Road, will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In the summer, Hammond said she will likely keep the shop open until 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.