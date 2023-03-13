Nolanville will soon welcome a new restaurant that specializes in Korean cuisine and sushi.
The owner, Kyong Na, has been in the restaurant business before and expects to have things up and running in about a month.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nolanville will soon welcome a new restaurant that specializes in Korean cuisine and sushi.
The owner, Kyong Na, has been in the restaurant business before and expects to have things up and running in about a month.
Former proprietor of the Seoul Garden restaurant in Copperas Cove, Na brings with her the experience of preparing and serving food to the public. She said it’s a family business and plans to employ about 17 individuals at the new Nolanville location. The new restaurant, Sura Korean & Sushi, will open at 200 S. Main St, Suite D and E. in Nolanville.
Brian O’Connor, director of economic development for the city, said the local eatery will be a welcome asset to the city.
“It is nice to see activity along Main Street. The city will flourish with more business opportunities like this,” O’Connor said.
The building, a recently built strip mall that also houses a new liquor store, is owned by the Oldham/Goodwin Group with offices in Temple.
“The City of Nolanville appreciates their investment in our community,” O’Connor said.
Although an exact opening date is still to be set, Na is working to make that happen as soon as possible. The restaurant will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays and she hopes everyone will come try out the menu.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.